Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Several Flights Delayed Due to Low Visibility Amid Fog Conditions in Delhi

Flights remain to stay affected amid fog conditions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi.

Digital Desk
Fog at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport
Fog at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The national capital continues to reel under a dense spell of fog due to which visibility continues to remain affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

News agency ANI  stated that several flights have been delayed amid the fog situation in Delhi.

Passenger faced difficulty while awaiting the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights got delayed and a few got cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shallow fog prevailed over isolated pockets of the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Furthermore, the Met Department predicted dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day conditions are expected to persist over North India for the coming 4 to 5 days.

The department also indicated that the prevalence of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is likely to persist over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and North Madhya Pradesh.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:22 IST

