Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital continues to reel under a dense spell of fog due to which visibility continues to remain affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

News agency ANI stated that several flights have been delayed amid the fog situation in Delhi.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog. pic.twitter.com/LtnxljVRed — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Passenger faced difficulty while awaiting the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights got delayed and a few got cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.

Advertisement

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shallow fog prevailed over isolated pockets of the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog. pic.twitter.com/LtnxljVRed — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Furthermore, the Met Department predicted dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day conditions are expected to persist over North India for the coming 4 to 5 days.

The department also indicated that the prevalence of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is likely to persist over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and North Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement



