Several Houses Damaged as Massive Fire Engulfs Assam's Kathmill Chariali | VIDEO
As per news agency ANI, at least five houses were damaged in the fire that broke.
Assam Fire | Image:ANI
Dispur: A massive fire broke out in Assam's Kathmill Chariali on Sunday night.
However, no casualties have been reported.
Several firefighters, with the help of the police and locals, reached the location to control the fire.
