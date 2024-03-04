Advertisement

Dispur: A massive fire broke out in Assam's Kathmill Chariali on Sunday night.

As per news agency ANI, at least five houses were damaged in the fire that broke.

#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam: At least five houses were damaged in the fire that broke out near Kathmill Chariali on Sunday night. No casualties were reported. Firefighters, with the help of the police and locals, were able to control the fire: Police pic.twitter.com/xkwiREd7uP — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

However, no casualties have been reported.

Several firefighters, with the help of the police and locals, reached the location to control the fire.