Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Several Houses Damaged in Kerala's Kollam as High Waves Hit Coast

Throwing life out of gear, the waterlogging compelled the locals to cook food on the road which led to the blockage of the Mundakkal-Eravipuram coastal road.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Several Houses Damaged in Kerala's Kollam as High Waves Hit Coast | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kollam: Several houses in Kerala’s Kollam were damaged after water entered into the houses due to high waves, prompting locals to stage a protest on Sunday. Throwing life out of gear, the waterlogging compelled the locals to cook food on the road which led to the blockage of the Mundakkal-Eravipuram coastal road.

The locals alleged that they have been facing this issue for the last three months.

Congress leader Bindu Krishna joined the protests on Monday. He said that local people have approached the officials several times but to no avail.

"Sea erosion has been severe in the Vedikkunnu area for the last three to four months. Local people have approached the officials so many times, but no action has been taken. A walkway has been constructed near by area and due to that erosion has been increased here. Poor people working as fishermen and domestic helpers are living here. These poor people are forced to protest due to the negligence of authorities," news agency ANI quoted Krishna as saying.

About five houses were damaged after water entered inside on Sunday night in the coastal area due to high waves.

The locals who were affected from the damage have sought compensation from the administration for the construction and repair of the houses.

"We could not have food yesterday, we are all afraid. Now we are protesting by blocking the road because we don't have any other option. Our demand is that those who lost houses fully or partially should get money to construct houses and safety for the people of this locality," news agency ANI quoted a local as saying.
 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Whatsapp logo