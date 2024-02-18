Updated February 17th, 2024 at 22:58 IST
Several Rare, Endangered Tortoises Found Abandoned in Aarey Colony Picnic Spot
The star tortoises have now been handed over by the forest department to a local NGO for examination and rehabilitation.
MUMBAI: At least four Indian star tortoises have been found abandoned at a picnic spot in a forested area in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. The Indian star tortoises, an endangered and frequently smuggled species, were found in the forested area by some picnickers who promptly handed them over to the forest department. The forest department, in turn, handed over the tortoises to an NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare so that they may be examined and rehabilitated.
"Star tortoises are non-native to Mumbai and are usually found here due to illegal wildlife trade as they are one of the most common illegal pets due to high demand in the black market," said Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden with the forest department, and RAWW president.
An attempt is now being made to trace and identify the culprits, task that is being made more complicated by the absence of CCTV cameras covering the spot where the tortoises were found.
With inputs from PTI.
