Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted, Rescheduled on Bareilly-Chandausi Route. Full List
Due to the replacement work on Bareilly-Chandausi on Moradabad Division, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, short Terminated.
Moradabad: Due to the replacement work on Bareilly-Chandausi on Moradabad Division, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, short Terminated, originate, rescheduled as under:-
Cancellation
1. 04366 Moradabad- Chandausi special JCO 04.04.2024 will remain cancelled.
2. 04365 Bareilly- Moradabad special JCO 04.04.24 will remain cancelled.
3. 04378 Bareilly- Aligarh special JCO 04.04.24 will remain cancelled.
4. 04377 Aligarh - Bareilly JCO 04.04.24 will remain cancelled.
Short Termination/Origination of trains
1. 04304 Delhi Bareilly special JCO 03.04.24 will be short terminated at Moradabad.
2. 04303 Bareilly- Delhi special JCO 04.04.24 will short originate from Moradabad.
Diversion of train
15529 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal express JCO 03.04.24 will be diverted to run Bareilly Cantt.- Bareilly –Moradabad instead of Bareilly Cantt. - Chandausi –Moradabad. Skip stoppage of Chandausi and alternative stoppage at Bareilly will be provided .
Rescheduling of trains
1. 12035 Tanakpur- Delhi Express JCO 04.04.24 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.
2. 12036 Delhi- Tanakpur Express JCO 04.04.24 will be rescheduled by 270 minutes
