Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted, Rescheduled on Bareilly-Chandausi Route. Full List

Due to the replacement work on Bareilly-Chandausi on Moradabad Division, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, short Terminated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shatabdi Train
Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted, Rescheduled on Bareilly-Chandausi Route. Full List | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Moradabad: Due to the replacement work on Bareilly-Chandausi on Moradabad Division, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, short Terminated, originate, rescheduled as under:-

 

Cancellation


1.       04366 Moradabad- Chandausi special JCO 04.04.2024 will remain cancelled.
2.       04365 Bareilly- Moradabad special JCO 04.04.24 will remain cancelled.
3.       04378 Bareilly- Aligarh special  JCO 04.04.24 will remain cancelled.
4.       04377 Aligarh - Bareilly JCO 04.04.24 will remain cancelled.

Short Termination/Origination of trains


1.       04304 Delhi Bareilly special JCO 03.04.24 will be short terminated at Moradabad.
2.       04303 Bareilly- Delhi special JCO 04.04.24 will short originate from Moradabad. 

Diversion of train
 

15529 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal express JCO 03.04.24 will be diverted to run Bareilly Cantt.- Bareilly –Moradabad instead of Bareilly Cantt. - Chandausi –Moradabad. Skip stoppage of Chandausi  and alternative stoppage at Bareilly will be provided .
Rescheduling of trains
1.       12035 Tanakpur- Delhi Express  JCO 04.04.24 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.
2.       12036 Delhi- Tanakpur Express JCO 04.04.24 will be rescheduled by 270 minutes

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 20:22 IST

