Advertisement

Noida: Significant water shortages in Noida and Greater Noida have followed Bengaluru, forcing some residential societies to hire water tankers. The last five days, Eldeco Aamantran Society residents in Noida have been depending on rented private water tankers to supply their daily drinking water demands.

Swimming Pools Shut Down

Many housing societies in Noida and Greater Noida have closed their swimming pools due to the severe water shortage. Also, a number of industries in the twin cities have expressed dissatisfaction with the unclean water supply and insufficient water pressure. In other areas, the taps have dried up as well. The Ganga water supply has been suspended due to leakage in various housing societies, as reported by the residents of those communities.

Low Water Pressure Problem

Over 5,000 residents of Noida High Rise Federation (NHRF) 100x sectors are experiencing a water crisis, and as a result, they are being compelled to obtain water from private tankers, according to Nikhil Singhal, the organization's president. He continued by saying that residents' condition has gotten worse due to low water pressure since they are now unable to fill their tanks and must depend on water tankers to meet their daily water needs.

The official Noida Jal website (online or app) hasn't been functioning for a while, according to Sushil Kumar Sharma, RWA, President of Udyog Vihar LIG Flats in Noida, making it impossible for tenants to file complaints. The water crisis also affects the following sectors: 71, 72, 62, 19, 20, 121, and more. Residents of Sector 3, Sector Sigma 2, and Sector Eta 1 in Greater Noida have filed concerns about broken pipelines and water waste from leaks. Residents in Sector Gamma 2 brought attention to the problem of low-pressure supply during this time.