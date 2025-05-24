Severe Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR On Red Alert As IMD Predicts Heavy Rains And Thunderstorms

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening, warning of severe weather conditions expected to impact the region over the next few hours. According to the Nowcast advisory, the region can expect light to moderate rain accompanied by strong thunderstorms, frequent lightning, and hailstorms. Surface wind speeds are expected to reach between 60 and 100 kmph, making it essential for residents to take necessary precautions.

Delhi's Weather Conditions

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average. The relative humidity was recorded at 49 per cent at 5.30 pm. The air quality remained in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 141, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB categorises air quality based on the AQI, with 0-50 considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. The AQI reading of 141 on Saturday falls into the 'moderate' category, indicating that the air quality is acceptable but may pose a moderate health risk to sensitive individuals.

Monsoon Arrives Early In Kerala

In a separate development, the IMD announced the early onset of monsoons in Kerala, marking a big weather event in the region. According to the IMD, the monsoon arrived eight days earlier than usual, with the last time this happened being on May 23 in the year 2009. Prior to that, the early onset of monsoon was seen on May 19 in 1990. The IMD has sounded red and orange alerts in several districts of Kerala, warning of heavy rains and strong winds.