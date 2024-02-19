Advertisement

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir faced severe weather conditions on Monday, with plunging temperatures and heavy precipitation causing disruptions to daily life and triggering precautionary measures from authorities.

The Meteorological Department in the region predicted moderate to heavy rain and snow, with possible transitions from rain to snow in lower areas and heavy to very heavy snowfall in higher elevations.

The impact of this weather condition was evident in the recorded rainfall until 8:30 AM, affecting various parts of the region. In the Kashmir region, areas like Srinagar, Qazigund, and Pahalgam experienced significant rainfall, while Kupwara and Gulmarg witnessed up to 16 inches of snowfall.

In the winter capital Jammu region, substantial rainfall was recorded in areas such as Banihal and Ramban.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic on Monday due to mudslides in Mehad, Ramban, and landslides in Tabela Chamalwass, Banihal.

Traffic police advised commuters against using NH-44 until weather conditions improve and the road is deemed safe. "People are advised to avoid the journey on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear. Please ask TCU before starting the journey," an official said.

The adverse weather conditions also led to the closure of key transportation routes, including the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, due to heavy snowfall at the Zojila Pass, affecting traffic movement in the area. Gagengar-Sonamarg Road also faced disruptions, further hampering travel.

In response to the situation, the University of Kashmir postponed all examinations scheduled for February 19 and 20, citing the prevailing weather conditions. The university spokesperson confirmed that fresh dates for the conduct of postponed papers would be communicated separately.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority issued avalanche warnings for ten districts, indicating low and medium danger levels. Residents in these areas were urged to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Independent Weather Forecaster Faizan Arif advised farmers to refrain from applying fertilisers, and to drain excess water from orchards and fields during this period.

A significant decrease in daytime temperatures is expected as Kashmir transitions from the 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' winter period, ending on February 19, to the 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' period, starting from February 20 to March 1, following the conclusion of the 40-day harsh winter period known as 'Chillai-Kalan,' which ended on January 29.