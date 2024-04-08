×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 07:07 IST

Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued, Spa Owner Among 2 Held

Two men, including the spa owner, have been arrested in this regard.

Reported by: Digital Desk
POLICE
Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued, Spa Owner Among 2 Held | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Pune: The Pune Police rescued three women after busting a sex racket being run at a spa parlour in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Two men, including the spa owner, have been arrested in this regard.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri Chinchwad police carried out a surprise raid on the Breath Spa and busted a prostitution racket working under the guise of a massage parlour.

AHTU Police Inspector Devendra Chavan said the unit received a tip-off that certain individuals operating under the spa businesses in Pimpri Chinchwad were forcing young women into prostitution. Acting on the tip-off, they raided the spa.

The accused have been booked for offences under sections 3, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and IPC section 370(3), 34 at Hinjewadi Police Station. The raid was led by Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doifode. More details are awaited. 
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 07:07 IST

