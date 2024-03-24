×

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 19:29 IST

Sexagenarian jeweller gets ready to adorn Mumbai's Ganeshas

Sanjay Nana Vedak, lovingly called Nana, has been making jewellery for Ganesha idols for more than three decades now and has roped in 17 artisans, who are employed at his four workshops.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jeweller Sanjay Nana Vedak
Jeweller Sanjay Nana Vedak (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As Mumbai gears up to welcome Lord Ganesha, Sanjay Nana Vedak is busy crafting beautiful jewellery for the city's favourite visitor in his small workshop tucked away in the crowded bylanes of Girgaon.

Preparations are underway for the 10-day Ganpati festival, which begins on September 19, with pandals being erected on street corners and idol makers showcasing their creations in the main markets of the city.

Sanjay Nana Vedak, lovingly called Nana, has been making jewellery for Ganesha idols for more than three decades now and has roped in 17 artisans, who are employed at his four workshops.

"I started making ornaments for idols in 1992 when I was approached to make a crown and necklace for the Ganesha idol at the famous Siddhivinayak temple here. That was just the beginning and before I knew it, I was making ornaments for Ganeshas across Mumbai!" the 66-year-old said.

In 2006, Nana made a covering for the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most celebrated Ganpatis in Mumbai, using 40 kg of silver with one kg of gold.

“We made a feet cover for the idol in 2006. Lakhs of devotees touch the idol's feet when they throng the pandal each year, due to which the feet made of mud used to get damaged. With this cover, it stays protected,” said Nana, who comes from a family of jewellers.

Nana and his artisans make armlets, necklaces, crowns, earrings, anklets and other ornaments to adorn idols.

“We have made ornaments for around 20,000 Ganpati mandals till now, and people from far-off places come to buy jewellery for their idols. This year, I even made ornaments for a Ganpati idol, which will be installed in Seattle, USA,” Nana said beaming with pride.

Orders for jewellery are taken well in advance and the work on the ornaments begins four months before the festival, he said.

“We first take measurements of the idol and then decide on the design of the ornaments. We have never received any complaints about the design. Everyone leaves here with a smile,” said the sexagenarian, who attributes his success to Lord Ganesha.

Published September 8th, 2023 at 19:29 IST

