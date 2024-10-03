Published 17:25 IST, October 3rd 2024
Sexual Assault of Girls in School Van: Driver Held, Pune Police Checking if it Had a Woman Attendant
Police have arrested the 45-year-old driver of a school van for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girl students in Pune city.
Sexual Assault of Girls in School Van: Driver Held, Pune Police Checking if it Had a Woman Attendant
