Published 20:14 IST, December 8th 2024
Sexual Harassment Probe Against Bangladeshi Vlogger For Filming Russian Woman
The Goa Police have directed the cyber police station to inquire into the matter.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi, India: A Bangladeshi national, identified as a vlogger, is facing accusations of sexual harassment after reportedly shooting videos of a Russian woman sunbathing on a beach in Goa.
A PTI report states that the video posted by the accused also featured another woman on a beach. In response, the Goa Police have directed the cyber police station to inquire into the matter. A senior official from the cyber crime cell confirmed that the vlogger's actions are under investigation.
Meanwhile, Goa's tourism industry faces challenges, with recent reports showing a significant decline in foreign tourist arrivals.
A report by the China Economic Information Center (CEIC) reveals that foreign tourism to the state in 2023 was just 1.5 million, a drastic drop from 8.5 million in 2019, raising concerns about the state's post-COVID recovery.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:14 IST, December 8th 2024