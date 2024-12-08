Sexual Harassment Probe Against Bangladeshi Vlogger For Filming Russian Woman

New Delhi, India: A Bangladeshi national, identified as a vlogger, is facing accusations of sexual harassment after reportedly shooting videos of a Russian woman sunbathing on a beach in Goa.

A PTI report states that the video posted by the accused also featured another woman on a beach. In response, the Goa Police have directed the cyber police station to inquire into the matter. A senior official from the cyber crime cell confirmed that the vlogger's actions are under investigation.

