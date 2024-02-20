Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

SFI Activists Arrested For Attempted Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor Khan

At least 12 SFI protestors have been charged with bailable offences for attempting to wave black flags at Kerala Governor Khan's convoy.

Digital Desk
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 12 activists from the Students' Federation of India have been arrested by Kerala police and charged with bailable offences after they attempted to wave black flags against the passing convoy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday. The incident took place as the governor's convoy was travelling from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram.

This incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, comes only a day after Governor Khan stepped out of his vehicle to confront SFI activists who had attempted to jump in front of his vehicle and waved black flags at him. At the time, Khan's convoy was travelling through Mattanur in Kannur district. 

Irked by the actions of the protestors, Khan stepped out of his vehicle and appeared set to confront the SFI activists when his aides successfully pacified him. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

