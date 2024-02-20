Advertisement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 12 activists from the Students' Federation of India have been arrested by Kerala police and charged with bailable offences after they attempted to wave black flags against the passing convoy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday. The incident took place as the governor's convoy was travelling from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram.

This incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, comes only a day after Governor Khan stepped out of his vehicle to confront SFI activists who had attempted to jump in front of his vehicle and waved black flags at him. At the time, Khan's convoy was travelling through Mattanur in Kannur district.

Irked by the actions of the protestors, Khan stepped out of his vehicle and appeared set to confront the SFI activists when his aides successfully pacified him.

With inputs from PTI.