New Delhi: Shaadi.com’s Dowry Calculator has caught the attention of netizens online. The Dowry Calculator was created ten years ago. The Dowry Calculator on Shaadi.com simply asks, “How much dowry are you worth?” Illustrated with a picture of a man surrounded by symbols like a house, a globe, books, and bags of money, it has sparked conversations online.

Dowry Calculator It asks to ll in details such as age, profession, monthly salary, education, house and location. Once you click on ‘Calculate Dowry Amount’ button, you are lead to a page that reads, “91202 dowry deaths were reported in India between 2001-2012. Do you still want to know???”

Dowry Calculator Shaadi.com It adds, “Is her life worth the price? Let’s make India a dowry-free society. Be the change. Make a difference.”

A social media post by user @DoctorHussain96 about the Shaadi.com Dowry Calculator went viral, drawing widespread attention. Many praised Anupam Mittal's initiative for educating people about dowry deaths through this innovative tool.

One user wrote, “Deserves an award!” Another said, “This ended up better than I imagined.” A third user noted, “‘How much dowry are you worth?’ is probably translating ‘Mandi mein bhaw kitna hai’ into English.” Someone commented, “Hats off! This is so praise worthy! 🙌.” A post read, “Kudos 👏 it will also be interesting to knw the stats regarding how many ppl check this feature out!” Yet another user added, “This is great. Also, every prole that tries to use this feature must come with a tag that you can’t remove.”