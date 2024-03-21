×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology, Affirms Loyalty for India

Jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah daughter Sama Shabir and deceased Pakistan supporter Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah have dissociated themselves from the separatist ideology.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology, Affirms Loyalty for India
Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology, Affirms Loyalty for India | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: Jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah daughter Sama Shabir and deceased Pakistan supporter Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah have dissociated themselves from the separatist ideology and pledged their loyalty to the sovereignty of Union of India.

In identical public notices published in local newspapers, they distanced themselves from separatist politics.

Advertisement

Ruwa Shah, daughter of Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, issued a public notice distancing herself from the Hurriyat Conference faction founded by her late grandfather.

She also declared she has no inclination or sympathy towards Hurriyat Conference ideology.

Advertisement

"I am a loyal citizen of India not affiliated with any organisation or association which has an agenda against the Union of India and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of my country (India)," Shah said in the notice published in a local daily earlier this week.

Her father, who was also in jail for alleged terror funding, died last year after a prolonged illness.

Advertisement

In a separate public notice published in a local newspaper on Thursday, 23-year-old Sama Shabir, a former CBSE topper in Kashmir, emphasised her status as a loyal Indian citizen and unequivocally distanced herself from the banned separatist organisation founded by her father, who is currently in Tihar Jail on money laundering and terror funding charges.

"I am a loyal citizen of India and I am not affiliated with any person or organisation which is against the sovereignty of the Union of India," Sama Shabir, the elder daughter of Shah, said in the notice.

Advertisement

"I am not associated with the DFP or its ideology in any way," Sama Shabir stated, cautioning that legal action would be pursued against anyone linking her to the separatist group without authorisation.

Shabir Ahmad Shah (70) was arrested in 2017 by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering activities linked to terror financing. He was later chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency also for alleged terror financing.

Advertisement

The case stemmed from a 2005 incident in which Mohammed Aslam Wani, an alleged hawala dealer, was apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with a substantial amount of cash, purportedly intended for Shah.

Sama was summoned by the ED in 2019 in connection with the case, but she did not appear at that time as she was in the United Kingdom studying law.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

a few seconds ago
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

a minute ago
The Kolkata Metro will be operating a special midnight service on March 23.

Kolkata Midnigh Metro

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch

Dhoni inspecting pitch

12 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Beefed Up Around CM Kejriwal's Residence As ED Team Carries Search

Kejriwal arrest

14 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
Holi: Noida Banquets, Farm Houses Asked to Obtain Bar License To Serve Liquor or Face Action

Bar License on Holi

18 minutes ago
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala

India News LIVE

18 minutes ago
Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 Release Date

20 minutes ago
Delhi excise policy explained

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

21 minutes ago
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery

US housing surges

27 minutes ago
Micron Technology stock

Micron Technology surges

29 minutes ago
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Cou

30 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

How MS announced decision

35 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Alanna's Baby Shower

36 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

41 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit on MSD leaving

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education8 hours ago

  2. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News9 hours ago

  5. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo