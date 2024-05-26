Advertisement

Shahjahanpur: In a distressing road accident, at least 11 people were killed and 10 others were seriously injured after a truck rammed into the bus carrying pilgrims on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The senior officials said they were informed about the accident at around 11 pm when the bus was parked in the Khutar PS area at a Dhaba where devotees were having food. A truck lost control and turned turtle on the top of the bus.

"Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus...total of 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals, said Ashok Kumar Meena, SP Shahjahanpur.

As per media reports, most of the victims were children and women, however, the number has not been confirmed.

After a rescue operation that lasted for several hours, several bodies were pulled out from under the truck and the injured were rushed to a medical college nearby and are currently being treated.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the cause.

