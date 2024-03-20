Advertisement

Noida: A BCA student committed suicide in the Bisrakh Police Station region of Greater Noida West after realizing he will never be Shahrukh Khan. The student had apologized to his parents in a suicide note he had written before the tragedy. From the location, police have recovered a suicide note. The teenager hanged himself from the room's fan, according to reports.



Vikas, who was born and raised in Pinahat, Jamshedpur, Agra, was studying BCA while residing in Shahberi market area with friends, according to the police. He was getting ready to be an actor these days. When Vikas decided to hang himself from the fan to take his life on Monday, all of his friends apparently went to college. Police came to the location, collected the body, and sent it for a post-mortem as soon as they learned of the incident.

From the scene of the incident, police have found a suicide note written by the deceased, in which he wrote that he is to blame for his own death. Upon inquiry, friends revealed that he was training to be an actor. He aspired to become well-known in Bollywood by imitating Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, he was devastated to have been turned down multiple times during the audition process. Following a post-mortem, the body has currently been given to the family.