Updated February 21st, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Shankaracharya Writes To PM Modi To Rename Chenab, Jehlum, Ravi And Indus

He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename names of four rivers Asikni' for Chenab, Vitasta for Jhelum, Parushni for Ravi, and Sindhu for Indus

Gursimran Singh
Shankaracharya Writes to PM Modi To Rename Chenab, Jehlum, Ravi And Indus
Shankaracharya Writes to PM Modi To Rename Chenab, Jehlum, Ravi And Indus | Image:Republic
Jammu and Kashmir: Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of Vedic names of rivers in Jammu and Kashmir. Shankaracharya has advocated for the revival of the Vedic names of Chenab, Jehlum, Ravi and Indus Rivers in the Union Territory.

In his letter to the Prime Minister on February 20, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth (one of the four dharmic institutions established by Adi Shankaracharya), underscored the paramount historical and cultural importance of the holy rivers, from the excerpts of sacred Hindu scriptures such as the Shrimad Bhagwat Puran and the Rig Veda. He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename names of four rivers - Asikni' for Chenab, Vitasta for Jhelum, Parushni for Ravi, and Sindhu for Indus.

Expressing concern over distortions in the names of these sacred rivers, Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has pressed upon PM Narendra Modi to make a historic decision towards reinstating their Vedic appellations. 

Kashmiri Pandit Activist Kiran Wattal told Republic Media that Vedic literature recognises Vitasta as a significant river in North India, which is also mentioned in the Mahabharata. Known as Jhelum, it flows from Vrinag in Indian Jammu and Kashmir into POK. "It was post,1349 when Mughal and Afghans came to rule and they changed the names from ancient Vedic names to the new names they have given. Revival of Vedic names is not only the Renaming but also bringing back the glory of our golden past," he added.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 16:15 IST

