×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Sharad Pawar Made Ajit Pawar DyCM 4 Times, Min for 25 years: Ajit Pawar's Brother on NCP Split

Srinivas Pawar, younger brother of Ajit Pawar, can be heard criticising the latter for leaving the side of

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with uncle Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with uncle Sharad Pawar | Image: Facebook/Ajit Pawar
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Baramati: Srinivas Pawar, younger brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a recent video, can be heard criticising the latter for leaving the side of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar.

Srinivas Pawar said the same while speaking to residents of Katewadi village in Baramati. He said Sharad Pawar had stood with Ajit Pawar through his thick and thin.

Advertisement

Srinivas said, "Sharad Pawar had backed Ajit Pawar's decisions, made him deputy Chief Minister four times and a minister for 25 years, and it was 'unworthy' of someone to speak ill about such a benefactor's old age." 

Srinivas, in the video, can be heard, “When we (Srinivas and Ajit Pawar) spoke after the split, I told him you continue to contest the Baramati assembly seat and the Lok Sabha elections from here will be contested under (Sharad) Pawar saheb's leadership.”

Advertisement

Asserting that he was not ready to leave the NCP founder just because he was 83, Srinivas Pawar said some of his friends advised him to side with Ajit Pawar ‘as the future lies with him.’

"This thought that we are not at all sensitive about an elderly person is very painful for me. Anyone who has such a thought (of forsaking the elderly) is an unworthy person," said Srinivas. 

Advertisement

Incidentally, Ajit Pawar has often spoken about senior Pawar's age and has asked the latter to retire and hand over the NCP's leadership to the next generation.

"How can someone muster the courage to ask such a person (Sharad Pawar) to retire and stay at home? I do not like such a personality," he said in a swipe at the deputy CM.

Advertisement

"Like every medicine has an expiry date, every relation too has an expiry date. Consider it as an expiry and move ahead in life," he said about the turn of events affecting the party and its first family since July.

Srinivas Pawar said the NCP founder made Ajit Pawar deputy CM four times but the latter continues to ask what has the octogenarian leader done for him.

Advertisement

"I would have been very happy to have an uncle like this," he said, adding that the rift in the party and the family seems to be a "ploy of the BJP and RSS to finish Pawar saheb's name. No one should think someone is weak because they have aged," he asserted. 

Ajit Pawar in July last year joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs, resulting in a split in the NCP. The faction led by him got the party name and 'clock' symbol, while Sharad Pawar's outfit is now called NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Advertisement

 

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Wall Street news

Wall Street rises

a few seconds ago
Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attem

7 minutes ago
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.

lightning strike

10 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

11 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

12 minutes ago
accident

bus accident in Kerala

16 minutes ago
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration

Mushfiqur MOCKS Sri Lanka

17 minutes ago
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj's advice to Nadeem

21 minutes ago
Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of Beathoven.ai and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO

Beatoven.ai raises $1.3 m

25 minutes ago
BRS

ED's Claim on K Kavitha

26 minutes ago
The Crew

Kriti On Filming Naina

27 minutes ago
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz

Vindu On First Wife

30 minutes ago
Gold

Gold dips slightly

32 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

33 minutes ago
Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

Government greenlights EV

34 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian

Hurley On Sex Scene

35 minutes ago
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.

PDP, NC At Loggerheads

36 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

PM Modi to Putin

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education4 hours ago

  2. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  3. K'taka: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo