Mumbai: Once a close ally of NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar and now a leader of the AJit Pawar's rival NCP faction Praful Patel, on Wednesday, made huge claims that the latter was ready to join hands with the BJP in 2023. However, Pawar, while addressing media persons in Mumbai on Thursday, dismissed Patel's claims.

He said, “Who went there and who stayed? From the day he is referring till today, what is the situation?...Did I go anywhere? No...”

The chief spokesperson for NCP (SP) Mahesh Tapase said that Patel's remarks were a ‘deliberate attempt to sow confusion amongst the electorate.’

Patel had claimed that back in 2023, when Ajit Pawar, along with other ministers, broke ties with Sharad Pawar to take an oath with the Maharashtra government, Sharad Pawar was 50% ready to join the BJP, but things could not happen because of his ‘last-minute hesitation’.

Patel told ANI, “On 2nd July 2023, when Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath with Maharashtra govt, we met Sharad Pawar on 15th-16th July and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune. He was also 50% ready...Sharad Pawar always hesitates at the last minute.”

Patel added, "In 1996, if Pawar saheb had agreed to the suggestions of HD Devegowda, then he could have been the PM. Sharad Pawar could have been PM in 1996 itself if he was not hesitant."

(with ANI inputs)