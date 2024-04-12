×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Sharad Pawar Reacts to Praful Patel's Claim of Him Being '50% Ready to Join Hands With BJP in 2023'

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar responded to Praful Patel's claims of the former once' 50% ready' to join hands with the BJP in 2023.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Assembly election results won't have impact on INDIA: Pawar
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Once a close ally of NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar and now a leader of the AJit Pawar's rival NCP faction Praful Patel, on Wednesday, made huge claims that the latter was ready to join hands with the BJP in 2023. However, Pawar, while addressing media persons in Mumbai on Thursday, dismissed Patel's claims. 

He said, “Who went there and who stayed? From the day he is referring till today, what is the situation?...Did I go anywhere? No...”

Advertisement

The chief spokesperson for NCP (SP) Mahesh Tapase said that Patel's remarks were a ‘deliberate attempt to sow confusion amongst the electorate.’

Advertisement

Patel had claimed that back in 2023, when Ajit Pawar, along with other ministers, broke ties with Sharad Pawar to take an oath with the Maharashtra government, Sharad Pawar was 50% ready to join the BJP, but things could not happen because of his ‘last-minute hesitation’.

Patel told ANI, “On 2nd July 2023, when Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath with Maharashtra govt, we met Sharad Pawar on 15th-16th July and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune. He was also 50% ready...Sharad Pawar always hesitates at the last minute.”

Advertisement

Patel added, "In 1996, if Pawar saheb had agreed to the suggestions of HD Devegowda, then he could have been the PM. Sharad Pawar could have been PM in 1996 itself if he was not hesitant."

 

(with ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

7 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

10 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

14 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

15 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

16 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

16 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

17 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

19 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

20 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

22 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

23 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

23 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

24 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

27 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

30 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

31 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo