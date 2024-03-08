×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover, Wife Madhuri Jain Barred from Travelling To UK

The couple had sought permission from the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in February last week to travel to the UK from March 9 to March 15.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ashneer Grover Apologises
In May 2023, the EOW had registered an FIR Against Grover for alleged misappropriation of funds at BharatPe. | Image:Ashneer Grover
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have denied permission to Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain to visit the United Kingdom. According to media reports, the couple were planning to visit the London School of Economics (LSE) as guest lecturers. 

The couple had sought permission from the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in February last week to travel to the UK from March 9 to March 15. Ashneer Grover is the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe.

For the unversed, the EOW had registered an FIR Against Grover for alleged misappropriation of funds at BharatPe, In May 2023. Ashneer Grover rose to fame after he featured in Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed attention for his one-liners and straightforward replies to pitchers.

During the show, the businessman was also seen scolding several pitchers. However, the entrepreneur didn’t not continue to be a part of the second season of the show. He was replaced by the CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

