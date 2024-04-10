×

Updated February 28th, 2022 at 13:24 IST

Sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Pondy

Sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Pondy

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Puducherry, Feb 28 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in number of daily cases of coronavirus with only nine people testing positive for the disease on Monday, taking the aggregate to 1,65,720.

All the new cases identified at the end of examination of 871 samples were confined to Puducherry region while the other three regions-Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam-reported no fresh case.

The active cases were 118 with 12 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 106 patients in home quarantine.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 1962.

Director of Health G. Sriramulu said the Health Department has examined so far 22,15,383 samples and has found 18,60,298 to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.03 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.74 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said 33 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours and the total recoveries stood at 1,63,640 so far.

The Health Department has administered 15,90,849 doses which comprised 9,31,359 first doses, 6,47,112 second and 12,378 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

Published February 28th, 2022 at 13:24 IST

