The vice chairman of Kolkata-based RPSG Group Shashwat Goenka is joining the 2024 Class of Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.

The other three Indians included in WEF 2024's list of Young Global Leaders are FSN E-Commerce Ventures CEO and owner of the Nykaa brand Adwaita Nayar; Jubilant Group Director Arjun Bhartia; and Vedanta Ltd Non-Executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

They join the Forum of Young Global Leaders, whose members have gone on to become Pulitzer winners, UN Goodwill Ambassadors, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and heads of state.

The WEF on Thursday announced the addition of 90 change-makers to its Young Global Leaders Community, all under 40 years old and representing diverse sectors of society. The change-makers are shaping the future and accelerating positive change through their groundbreaking work. This year’s cohort, helping to improve the state of the world, is made up of a remarkable group of rising stars from politics, business, civil society, the arts and academia, who are united in their drive to leave a lasting impact on their communities, organizations and beyond.

For two decades, the Forum of Young Global Leaders has been at the forefront of cultivating a unique community of leaders who are dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing problems head-on. This community has served as an example of the impact that collective action can have - whether it is pioneering groundbreaking initiatives in public health and economic development or driving cutting-edge innovations in technology and sustainability, over the years.

“As we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, we are thrilled to welcome our newest cohort of Young Global Leaders. They represent the future of leadership, and we are confident that their perspectives and innovative ideas will contribute significantly to addressing the world's most pressing challenges,” said Ida Jeng Christensen, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

“I am deeply honored to have been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader for 2024. I look forward to collaborating with some of the most forward-thinking individuals and exceptional minds worldwide, to build a brighter and more sustainable future for the generations to come.” said Shashwat Goenka Vice Chairman RPSG Group.

Young Global Leaders have made invaluable contributions to shaping policies and improving communities worldwide. Notable community members include Netflix Executive Producer Peace Hyde, Vogue China’s Former Editor-in-Chief Margaret Zhang, Olympian Lewis Pugh, disability activist Sinéad Burke, Peace Activist Victor Ochen, and singer-songwriter will.i.am.

As the Forum of Young Global Leaders celebrates its 20th anniversary, it remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders who are passionate about creating positive change.

As part of the three-year leadership development programme, the Class of 2024 will have access to a range of executive education courses, learning journeys and opportunities to collaborate with trusted peers to support them in accelerating their impact.

“For two decades, we have sought out and nurtured young leaders dedicated to improving the state of the world, and today, we are proud to welcome the latest cohort of Young Global Leaders. The Forum of Young Global Leaders remains steadfast in its mission to foster collaboration and responsible leadership,” said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.