New Delhi: After a teen allegedly knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area in Maharashtra's Pune city, family member of one of the deceased have demanded strict action in the matter. Teen driving the Porsche car was granted bail within 15 hours of detention. Furious over the same, the family of Ashwini Koshta said that the accused must be tried so that people learn a lesson from the same.

A group of friends after a get together at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar were returning home on their motorbikes when a speaking luxury car hit a bike from behind near Kalyani Nagar junction. After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings. In the incident, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta fell from the their motorcycle and died on the spot.

Ashwini Koshta hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and working as IT engineer in Pune along with Anis Awadhiya. "As per rules, action should be taken (against the accused) so that people learn a lesson from this. She completed her studies in Pune and got a job there... " said Suresh Koshta, father of Ashwini Koshta.

Ashwini's brother Sampreet Koshta demanded action against the accused. "She turned 24 in January. She was in Pune for the last 6 years. We received a call from her friend regarding this accident, action should be taken as per law," he said.

Police Detains Accused's Father, Owner of Pub

Pune Police has arrested father of accused, Vishal Agarwal. The police had registered a case against the teenager's father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishments for serving alcohol to an underage person. "We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Besides, the Pune police have also arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Blak manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said. "The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," police commissioner Kumar said.

The accused was arrested by Pune Police and was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. He was directed to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days. The police on Monday said they will move a higher court for permission to try the teenager involved in the accident as an adult.

