She Used To Call My Brother 'Fattu': Puneet Khurana's Sister

New Delhi: A Cafe owner Puneet Khurana died by suicide on December 31, citing harassment by his wife and her parents. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Puneet's sister, Leena Khattar, revealed that his wife often called him "Fattu."

Narrating how his brother was being tortured, Leena Khattar said, “Puneet's wife used to call him ‘fattu’, and he can't do anything in life”

“Puneet's wife was mentally harassing his brother, his parents and used to say that she would put blame on his parents and throw them out of the house.”, Leena said.

“Puneet was provoked by his wife so much that his brother took such a decision,” she added.

Puneet’s sister said, “We asked the police to share the videos but the police is refusing to share the videos.”

Speaking about the divorce battle between Puneet and his wife, Leena said that they fulfilled the first notion on whatever she said but suddenly she refused to sign the second notion and kept demanding more and more.

She sent WhatsApp messages demanding more money and even asked to pay for her lawyers.

When asked about the video which Puneet recorded before taking the extreme step, his sister said, “It was his video, exactly 59 minutes 34 seconds long that his brother recorded before committing suicide. It has everything about how he was being harassed by his wife and her parents…”

“Now we want justice, I want the video also but the police is refusing…” she added.