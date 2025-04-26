Under Global Pressure, Nervous Shehbaz Sharif Says Pakistan Ready for 'Neutral Investigation' of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his country is ready to cooperate on a "neutral investigation" into the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that left 26 tourists dead.

Speaking at a passing out parade at the Military Academy in Kakul, he said, "Water is our lifeline. We will protect it at all costs. Any move to block or divert it will face full force. No one should have any wrong ideas,".

"Pakistan stands united behind our brave armed forces. We are always ready to protect our country," he added.

Sharif said, "Let this be clear – peace is our choice, but that doesn’t mean we are weak."

He accused India of blaming Pakistan without proof in the Pahalgam incident.

"Our neighbour keeps making false accusations without any solid evidence. This blame game must stop," he said.

He said Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir and raised concerns over how India treats its minority communities, especially Muslims and Sikhs.

"India must take responsibility for failing to protect its minorities," he added.

These remarks come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. In response to the incident, India cancelled visas issued to Pakistani nationals and increased security at its borders.