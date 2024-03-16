The CBI arrested 2 more persons, including Sheikh Shahjahan's brother, over alleged atrocities against the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. | Image: Republic TV

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested three more persons, including suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's brother, in connection with the case involving alleged atrocities against the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.



