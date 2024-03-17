×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Who is Sheyphali B Sharan, the First Woman Spokesperson in Modi Govt?

Sharan will be the first woman spokesperson and officer to head the Press Information Bureau (PIB) since the time BJP came into power in 2014.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Centre has appointed Sheyphali B Sharan as its new spokesperson. The announcement was made public in an order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday.

Sharan will be the first woman spokesperson and officer to head the Press Information Bureau (PIB) since the time BJP came into power in 2014.

Who is Sheyphali B Sharan?

Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer. She will take charge as the Principal Director General (PDG) of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) after incumbent PDG Manish Desai’s tenure ends on March 31.

She is a seasoned officer with a successful tenure as spokesperson of the Election Commission during the 2019 general elections.

Sharan has also served as chief communication officer for the railways ministry.

In a related development of appointments, Maushami Chakraborty has been appointed as the Director General of the All India Radio (AIR), the public broadcaster. Chakraborty is a 1991 IIS officer who will replace Vasudha Gupta in April.

 

 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

