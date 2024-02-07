The swift action follows the eruption of tensions in the area ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. | Image: X

Mumbai: In the aftermath of clashes between two communities a day prior, illegal constructions in Mumbai's Mira Road became the target of bulldozers on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports. The swift action in Mira Road comes after communal riots broke out in the area ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Watch the Bulldozer Action Here in Mira Road

Everything About the Mira Road Clash on Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ahead of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Sunday, a communal tension-like situation erupted between two groups in Mumbai's Mira road late on night. Reports claimed that miscreants vandalised vehicles with saffron flags depicting Lord Rama. The situation turned ugly after the assailants targeted a woman and left her injured. Police arrested 5 people in connection with the case and further investigations are underway.

Confirming the incident, Jayant Bajbale, DCP said, "At around 11 pm yesterday, some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai. After this, an argument started with some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody. The situation has been brought under control and a flag march was conducted in the area. Naya Nagar Police has registered a case against 5 people, arrested them and has started investigating the matter."