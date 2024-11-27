Shinde Hints at Pulling Out of CM Race in Maharashtra, 2 Deputy CMs Likely to Stay

Mumbai: Breaking his silence four days after the assembly election results, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hinted at stepping down from the CM race, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will respect whatever decision the BJP makes regarding his successor.

“I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take. Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde said, showing no trace on his face of having to swallow the bitter pill.

Addressing a packed press conference at his home in Thane, Shinde (60) said he will “fully support” BJP leadership’s decision to name the next CM, and won’t be a hurdle in the process. On being asked by reporters if he was dismayed by the reports that he was not getting a second term, Shinde said, “There is no such thing. You must remember that BJP supported my tenure as CM.”

Referring to a key NDA meeting in Delhi on Thursday, Shinde said,“There is a meeting in Delhi tomorrow with Amit bhai (Shah) and all related decisions will be taken there,” Shinde said, adding the modalities of forming the new government will be finalised in a meeting at Delhi.

Moreover, he expressed gratitude towards the people of Maharashtra, saying,“I thank the people and voters of Maharashtra once again for this landslide victory in the recent assembly elections.

“I am a worker forever; for me, CM is not Chief Minister but Common Man,” he said, thanking PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'for supporting him during his two-and-a-half year tenure as CM'.

“I am not disappointed. We fight and don’t cry,” Shinde said, referring to media reports that he was unhappy over being asked to step down despite leading the Mahayuti to a massive poll victory. “I worked as the CM not to become popular but for the welfare of people of Maharashtra,” Shinde said.

Shinde’s announcement followed vociferous demands by his Shiv Sena party leaders that he continue as CM as the ruling Mahayuti alliance scored a landslide victory under his leadership. Political observers said that with Shinde falling in line, the stage is set for a new government, likely headed by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis , to be sworn in.

Maharashtra Likely to Have 2 Deputy CMs

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar told reporters that the new CM is likely to be sworn in either on November 30 or December 1. There will be two deputy chief ministers in the new government, he added. While the BJP is tipped to get the chief ministerial post, its two allies -- Shiv Sena Nationalist Congress Party -- are expected to be given the post of two deputies, reports claimed.

Though nothing is confirmed, reports stated that Shinde may swap his position with Fadnavis while Pawar will continue as one of the two deputy chief ministers.

All Eyes on Key NDA Meet

Maharashtra NDA leaders are likely to meet the top BJP brass in Delhi on Thursday, sources said, indicating that the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the three major 'Mahayuti' constituents will be followed in the new government in the state. The details of the new government are likely to be given a concrete shape in the meeting of the state's ruling alliance leaders with the BJP's national leadership.

Fadnavis Frontrunner to be Maharashtra CM

Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale voiced support for Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister, but stressed that he would abide by the BJP "high command's" decision on the matter.

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, had not decided any formula for the CM’s post.

There was no confirmation from Mahayuti leaders on reports that Shinde’s MP son Shrikant Shinde, could be the deputy chief minister. There is a possibility that Eknath Shinde will agree to be the Deputy CM, sources said.

There is also speculation that Shinde wants to be the convener of the Mahayuti government, as the elections were conducted under his leadership.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scripted a powerful comeback in state assembly elections by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House.

Recovering from its Lok Sabha elections losses, the BJP bagged 132 constituencies, the highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti. Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP also performed well. Sena won 57 while NCP won 41 seats.