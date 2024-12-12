Shinde Holds Meeting of Sena MLAs, MPs, Office-bearers as Party Gears Up for BMC Polls | Image: Republic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday held a meeting of Shiv Sena office-bearers, MLAs and MPs as part of the party's preparations for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls which are likely to be held next year.

At the meeting, newly-elected MLAs of the Shiv Sena, headed by Shinde, put forth their views on strengthening the party, the second largest constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

A Sena MLA said legislators stressed the party must work at booth level and efforts should be made to bolster the organisation in Mumbai. Emphasis was also given on organising membership drive in every civic ward.

Another MLA said deliberations were also held on party's strategy for the polls to the country's richest civic body, whose budget for the year 2024-25 stood at nearly Rs 60,000 crore.

Party leaders felt momentum gained by the Shiv Sena in the November assembly polls should be carried forward to the BMC polls.

The party won 57 seats in the assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena won six assembly seats in Mumbai -- all in suburbs -- while its main rival Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious in 10 constituents.

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash rich BMC for 25 consecutive years from 1997 to 2022.