English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Shirdi Calling: Travel Sooner with Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase 3

Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase 3: The newly inaugurated stretch covers 16 villages in Igatpuri taluka.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dwarka Expressway
Shirdi Calling: Travel Sooner with Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase 3 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nashik: The third phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway was inaugurated and thrown open for traffic in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Monday. The 24.8 km stretch from Bharveer to Igatpuri will cut the travel time to Shirdi from Thane and Mumbai by one hour.

State Public Works Department Minister Dada Bhuse inaugurated the stretch in the presence of State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar.

Advertisement

A plaque was unveiled on the occasion at Igatpuri toll plaza at Nandgaon Sado.

The newly inaugurated stretch covers 16 villages in Igatpuri taluka. The third phase includes a viaduct, a bridge on the Darna River, eight small bridges, nine overpasses, four interchanges at toll plazas and 14 toll booths, the release said.

Advertisement

With this, 625 km of the 701 km-long expressway named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is now open for traffic, while work is underway on the remaining stretch from Igatpuri to Aamne, it stated.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

4 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo