Mumbai: A pilot was injured after the helicopter he was flying tilted and crashed during landing in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday. The private chopper which was en route to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, said a police official.

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am. Even though the chopper's pilot managed to jump off the ill-fated chopper and survived, but the helicopter’s rotor blades got damaged in the incident in the crash that occurred during an attempted landing on a temporary helipad in Mahad.

Andhare shared a video of the incident where the helicopter was seen making a landing attempt and suddenly it seemed to wobble and lose balance and then crashed with a loud sound in a cloud of dust on an open ground. As per preliminary observations, the incident happened due to uneven landing ground.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to probe the incident while Andhare who was scheduled to fly by the same chopper proceeded in a car for her scheduled public rallies.

The Raigad Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to go into polls on in the third phase on May 7.