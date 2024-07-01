sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:45 IST, July 1st 2024

Shiv Sena's (UBT) Danve Abuses BJP MLC in House After Altercation Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark

Ruckus ensued between leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Monday.

Image: Maharashtra Legislative Council
20:45 IST, July 1st 2024