Published 20:45 IST, July 1st 2024
Shiv Sena's (UBT) Danve Abuses BJP MLC in House After Altercation Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark
Ruckus ensued between leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Monday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Shiv Sena's (UBT) Danve Abuses BJP MLC in House After Altercation Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark | Image: Maharashtra Legislative Council
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:45 IST, July 1st 2024