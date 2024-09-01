Published 14:49 IST, September 1st 2024
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: MVA Holds Protest March From Iconic Hutatma Chowk
Leaders of the opposition held a march from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India to protest against the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: MVA holds protest march from iconic Hutatma Chowk | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:49 IST, September 1st 2024