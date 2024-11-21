sb.scorecardresearch
  Shivaji Statue Collapse Case: HC Grants Bail To Consultant Chetan Patil

Published 16:48 IST, November 21st 2024

Shivaji Statue Collapse Case: HC Grants Bail To Consultant Chetan Patil

The Bombay HC granted bail to consultant Chetan Patil arrested in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj''s statue at Rajkot fort.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shivaji statue collapse case: HC grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil
Shivaji statue collapse case: HC grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil | Image: PTI
