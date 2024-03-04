Advertisement

New Delhi: On the day of India's Aditya-L1 mission launch, S Somnath, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chief was diagnosed with cancer. Somnath was talking to a leading media house when he confirmed that growth was noticed in one of the scans. "There were some health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch. However, it was not clear to me at the time, I did not have a clear understanding about it," Somnath said.

On the same day the Aditya-L1 mission was launched, he received the unexpected news of his diagnosis. This revelation not only stunned him but also deeply affected his family and colleagues, who stood by him during this difficult time. "It was a shock for the family. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution," he told the media house

Following the launch of India's inaugural solar mission, the ISRO Chief underwent surgery and commenced chemotherapy treatment shortly thereafter.

The ISRO Chief, who revealed that he inherited the disease genetically, added that he would be undergoing regular checkups and scans as part of his ongoing battle with cancer. Somnath spoke openly about his journey, mentioning that after four days of recovery from surgery, he returned as Chairman on the fifth day without experiencing any discomfort. He also expressed optimism, stating, "Now I am completely cured and have resumed my duties."

On the other hand, ISRO Chairman S Somanath also shared his early aspirations of becoming a doctor, which were redirected towards engineering or mathematics by his father due to the demanding nature of the medical profession. Despite excelling in biology during his schooling in Kerala, Somanath pursued engineering following his father's advice, eventually developing an interest in propulsion.

Recruited by ISRO during the inception of the PSLV project, Somanath's career took flight in the space agency. Speaking to budding doctors at MGR University in Chennai, he emphasized the importance of integrating software and AI tools into medical practice for enhanced healthcare delivery.

Reflecting on ISRO's achievements under his leadership, including the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, Somanath mulled over the necessity for technologies enabling sustained human life in deep space exploration and colonization efforts. He underscored the crucial role of doctors in such endeavours, highlighting the importance of their services for the sustainability of human colonies on other planets.

The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 rocket was successfully accomplished by ISRO on September 2. Aditya-L1 spacecraft carried seven payloads to study the Sun— four to observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three to measure in situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.