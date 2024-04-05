Body of a woman was recovered from inside an almirah at her rented apartment | Image:Representative

New Delhi: In another shocking incident from Delhi, the dead body of a 26-year-old woman was found stuffed in an almirah at a rented apartment located in Dwarka’s Dabri area, where she used to reside with her live-in partner. The incident came to fore on Thursday evening, following which the Dwarka police reached the spot and recovered the dead body from the almirah and shifted it to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. According to the police, the father of the deceased has suspected that his daughter was allegedly killed by her live-in partner.

As per information, the incident was revealed when the victim’s father approached the police on Wednesday after he wasn’t able to contact his daughter for the last few days.

The police said a PCR call was received at 10.40 pm on Wednesday with a caller saying his daughter could have been killed, following which a team from Dabri police station rushed to the said house in Dwarka’s Rajapuri area.

Police are making efforts to arrest the accused

"Upon entering the flat, the body of the woman was found in the almirah of a room. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and FSL," said a senior police officer.

The deceased's father, who was present at the spot, alleged the woman was killed by her live-in partner Vipal Tailor, the police said.

Citing his last call with the woman, the complainant told the police that she had told him that her partner Vipal Tailor used to beat her up and she was afraid she could be murdered, they said.

He also told the police that his daughter had been living in the rented flat with Tailor for the past one and a half months, they added.

The police officer said the body has been transferred to DDU Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

"Efforts are underway to locate the accused, Vipal Tailor, who is a native of Surat in Gujarat," the officer said.

"Based on the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused," he said, adding that police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to find out the crime sequence.

