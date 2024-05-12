Advertisement

Pilibhit (UP): News coming from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district where a 10-year-old boy dies after consuming Maggi with rice, also six other family members are admitted to hospital after complaining food poisoning.

According to a viral post on social media, ‘A child died of food poisoning after eating it. After the incident, the health department team is busy investigating the whole matter!! Seema, a resident of Rahul Nagar under Puranpur Tehsil area, is married to Sonu, a resident of Dehradun. Seema had come to her maternal home on Thursday with her sons Rohan and Vivek and daughter Sandhya. Where all the family members slept after eating Maggi rice at night!!

During this time, Seema, her three children, sister Sanju and Bhabhi Sanjana's condition deteriorated after eating Maggi rice. On Friday, all the people were admitted to a private hospital. After their condition improved, the family members went home. Late Friday night, the condition of the family members deteriorated once again.’

The social media post further says, ‘After the incident, other members were admitted to the community health center for treatment on Saturday morning. Seeing Vivek's condition, he has been referred to a higher center!! Giving information on the matter, Dr. Rashid of Puranpur Health Center said that five people were brought to the community health center. The family members told that they had eaten Maggi rice. Seeing the serious condition of one, he has been referred to a higher center, while the treatment of others is going on!!.’

The incident occurred at Rahul Nagar, which is part of the Hazara Police Station's jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the family's condition worsened and they were sent to CHC Puranpur hospital.



