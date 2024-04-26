Advertisement

Delhi: An Uganda national woman was allegedly attacked, molested and robbed in South Delhi’s Mehrauli police station area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while she was on her way to her rented house located in Chhatarpur area. The accused robbers not only attacked and robbed the victim, but also tore her clothes and fled the spot leaving her injured on the road. The 27-year-old victim was later hospitalised by the police, where she is undergoing treatment.

A case based on her statement was registered at the Mehrauli police station and a search operation was initiated. Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused and with continuous efforts, the AATS police team managed to nab the duo in a few hours after the incident.

Victim is undergoing treatment at hospital

The accused have been identified as Manoj alias Jitender (24) and Rinku Kashyap (26), both residents of Chhatarpur Pahari area in Delhi. Both the accused were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi), Ankit Chauhan stated, “On April 25, 2024 at around 12 midnight, a PCR call regarding a lady who was lying injured on the road was received at Mehrauli police station. On reaching the spot an Uganda National lady aged-27 years was found injured at the spot and she was taken to hospital by the police.”

In her statement, the victim stated that at around 10.45 pm, when she was going from ‘Phool Mandi’ at 100 Feet Road in Chhatarpur Pahari area, two boys with a dog suddenly came from behind. As she was scared of dogs, she tried to get away from the dog, but the boys grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the other side of the wall, says the police official.

“There an altercation took place and they robbed her purse containing Rs 800 in cash and one silver ring. They also tore her clothes and hit her head with a stone before fleeing from the spot. Further, it is revealed that she resides in Chhatarpur situated in Mehrauli,” DCP Chauhan said.

Subsequently, based on her statement, a case under relevant sections was registered at Mehrauli police station and a probe was initiated.

Based upon the CCTV footage and local intelligence, the AATS police team traced both the accused and nabbed them within a few hours after the incident from Satbari Village in Delhi.

During interrogation, it was found that both the accused are addicted to drugs.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

