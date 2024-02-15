Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

SHOCKING: After Mosquito Towers Pune Residents Sound Alarm Over Bloodworms In Water

Pune residents alarmed by Chironomid larvae in tap water, highlighting broader environmental neglect and public health risks.

Garvit Parashar
After Mosquito Towers Pune Residents Sound Alarm Over Bloodworms
After Mosquito Towers Pune Residents Sound Alarm Over Bloodworms | Image:X: @jbaphna
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In Pune, residents of the Blueridge township in Hinjewadi have been shaken by a troubling discovery in their tap water. Reports have emerged of Chironomid larvae, commonly known as "non-biting midges" or "bloodworms," being found in significant numbers, signaling a potential decline in water quality sourced from the Mula and Mutha Rivers.

 

This was shared by a user @jbaphna on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). 

Chironomids, typically found in freshwater habitats, are indicative of poor water quality when present in large quantities. The emergence of these larvae in tap water raises serious concerns about the health and safety of the city's water supply and the environmental conditions of its rivers.

The presence of Chironomid larvae is not just a localized issue; it reflects broader challenges facing Pune's environmental management and civic priorities. Despite repeated appeals from citizens to address critical issues such as water pollution, sewage management, and waste disposal, the Pune Municipal Corporation (@PMCPune) appears to prioritize projects like Riverfront Development (RFD), which critics argue contribute to further degradation of river ecosystems.

Advertisement

 

Additionally, the rampant destruction of trees across the city, ostensibly for infrastructure projects, exacerbates environmental concerns and underscores a lack of accountability in urban planning and development.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Vande Bharat Trains: New Routes, Stops, And More Details

    Travel15 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Oberoi Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of BAPS Mandir Inauguration

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo