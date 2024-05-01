Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, was once known for its pleasant weather and cool breezes throughout the year but is now battling with sizzling heatwaves and a water crisis, which is making the situation worse.

A recent report by IMD reveals that Bengaluru witnessed zero rainfall in the month of April for the first time since 1983.

A post circulating on social media platform X shares the grief of the city. The viral post comes with a shocking caption that says, ‘For the first time since 1983, Bengaluru has seen zero rainfall in April (IMD)’.

The post shares the shocking reality of Bengaluru, which is hard to explain in words. The Bengaluru city, which has seen heavy deforestation and a drastic surge in its infrastructure expansion to accommodate a larger number of people, is certainly going through a rough patch.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Bengaluru observatory has not recorded any rainfall in April, marking the first such instance since 1983.

No rainfall in Bengaluru for the entire month of April should be a wake-up call for its residents and concerning authorities. It's crucial that we start adopting rainwater harvesting and other measures to address water scarcity issues in the city.

It is disturbing to hear such reports as Bengaluru depends heavily on April rains for water, and zero rainfall could lead to a shortage of water supply in the city, affecting agriculture, drinking water supply, and increasing climate change, impacting people and the environment.