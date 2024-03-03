Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:26 IST
SHOCKING: Car Dangles on Edge of Masssive Crater After Road Collapses In Lucknow
In the aftermath of incessant rainfall across Uttar Pradesh, a shocking video emerged showing road cave-in incident in Lucknow.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lucknow: In the aftermath of incessant rainfall across Uttar Pradesh, a shocking video emerged showing road cave-in incident in Sector-4 of Lucknow's Vikasnagar. A huge crater, big enough for a small car to sink in, was spotted with a car getting stuck on its edge.
The heavy rainfall have not only disrupted the farm activities but also the traffic movement in the city.
Advertisement
The incident of road cave in put the PWD and Urban Development Department contractors in trouble. As per reports, this is the second time when road collapse incident occured in the area in past few months.
Advertisement
The incident unfolded as the road appeared to sink, creating a several feet deep pit in Uttar Pradesh's capital city. The sinkhole resulted in a car getting stuck in its clutches.
Onlookers and passersby gathered at the incident site, pooling their efforts to evacuate the stranded vehicle.
Advertisement
Local residents also registered their frustration, citing a recurrent pattern of such accidents on the same stretch of road following heavy rainfall.
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 DC vs GG Live Score: DC beats GG by 25 runsSports 34 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.