SHOCKING: Car Dangles on Edge of Masssive Crater After Road Collapses In Lucknow | Image: X

Advertisement

Lucknow: In the aftermath of incessant rainfall across Uttar Pradesh, a shocking video emerged showing road cave-in incident in Sector-4 of Lucknow's Vikasnagar. A huge crater, big enough for a small car to sink in, was spotted with a car getting stuck on its edge.

The heavy rainfall have not only disrupted the farm activities but also the traffic movement in the city.

Advertisement

लखनऊ : बारिश के बीच धंसी सड़क में फंसी कार, बड़ा हादसा होने से बाल बाल बचा, पुलिस ने किया रुड डायवर्ट। विकास नगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित सेक्टर 4 में बरसात के बीच धंसी सड़क pic.twitter.com/bAcsDvrC4F — Sumit Kumar (@skphotography68) March 3, 2024

The incident of road cave in put the PWD and Urban Development Department contractors in trouble. As per reports, this is the second time when road collapse incident occured in the area in past few months.

Advertisement

The incident unfolded as the road appeared to sink, creating a several feet deep pit in Uttar Pradesh's capital city. The sinkhole resulted in a car getting stuck in its clutches.

Onlookers and passersby gathered at the incident site, pooling their efforts to evacuate the stranded vehicle.

Advertisement

Local residents also registered their frustration, citing a recurrent pattern of such accidents on the same stretch of road following heavy rainfall.