Advertisement

Pune: In India, the number of road accidents has increased over time, and they are becoming more dangerous. As usual, the majority of those involved in accidents resulting from speeding and traffic violation are two-wheelers. Recently, a video of an incident at a traffic signal in Pune involving a motorcycle and a truck went viral.

Horrific Accident Caught On Camera

At Golf Course Chowk in Yerwada, Pune, a biker attempted a dangerous move by neglecting a traffic signal and was tragically crushed by a moving truck. The biker lost both legs in the event. A traffic camera recorded the event, which happened on January 4 at around 11:45 a.m. The biker was traveling from State GST Bhavan to Yerwada, while the truck was traveling from Shastri Nagar Chowk to Ambedkar Road. Authorities have stated that the collision was directly caused by the reckless activities of the daredevil biker.

Who is responsible for this accident according to you?



Video is from Pune.pic.twitter.com/BUofjU8gpX — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 9, 2024

Flood of Opinions And Blame Game

'Roads Of Mumbai' posted the video with the description, "Who is responsible for this accident according to you?" on the microblogging platform "X." As people started to express their views on who was at fault, it seemed that both the truck driver and the bike rider shared some of the blame. A flood of opinions resulted from this. One user wrote accusing the biker, "Definitely the biker, he was driving in the wrong side & he shud hv checked on the sides before crossing the road." Another user wrote, "Prima facie, it is the bikers fault. The other vehicles seem to have stopped for a signal, may be the right signal was red and the straight was green. If the straight was red and the trucker is jumping the signal, both are at fault."

Advertisement

What made this incident special was the debate over who was at blame when the biker—who was riding on the wrong side of the road—tried to cross, believing that oncoming truck with the opposite signal would stop. Unexpectedly an unforeseen fast-moving truck smacked the biker down the road.