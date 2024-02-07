English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:29 IST

SHOCKING: Biker Almost Lost Life On Hyderabad Highway For Riding Wrongside On Middle Of Road | WATCH

A motorcyclist tried a risky move along Hyderabad's Sangareddy Highway, disobeying traffic restrictions, and was tragically crushed by a passing car.

Pritam Saha
Shocking Act: Biker Almost Lost Life Ridding on Opposite Direction
Shocking Act: Biker Almost Lost Life Ridding on Opposite Direction | Image:X
Hyderabad: The frequency of traffic accidents in India has grown over time, and they are also getting more dangerous. As is customary, two-wheelers make up the majority of individuals injured in collisions caused by speeding and other traffic violations. A video of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on a Hyderabad highway went viral recently.

Managed To Escape Death

A motorcyclist tried a risky move along Hyderabad's Sangareddy Highway, disobeying traffic restrictions, and was tragically crushed by a passing car. The biker was seriously hurt yet managed to escape death. DriveSmart - Be a Defensive Driver posted a video of the incident on January 10 on X, formerly Twitter. 

'Daredevil' Incident Caught On camera

The 'Daredevil' motorcyclist was captured on camera riding in the middle of the road in the opposite direction. While the car owner was traveling from Hyderabad, the event occurred close to Sangareddy. The vehicle, a Hyundai Venue, was 4 months old. Abruptly, a motorcyclist on the other side of the road materialized and collided side-on. The driver was unable to see him at all because of the blind spot. With no helmet on, the rider was flung onto the road. All vehicles halted, and he was quickly lifted up to the side of the road by those present.

Car Owner Paid Damages

There is no question that the biker's careless actions were the immediate cause of the crash. Interestingly enough, though, the driver of the car was nonetheless required to pay Rs. 5,000 in damages to the police, locals, and injured parties despite though he had access to dashcam evidence. Independent confirmation of the action taken is not possible for Republic World Digital. 

Also Read: SHOCKING: Careless Biker Loses Both Legs After Being Hit By Truck In Accident At Golf Course Chowk

The argument over who was at fault when the biker—who was riding on the other side of the road—tried to drive, thinking that an approaching car would stop, was what particularly distinguished this episode. One user wrote, "Could the car driver avoid the crash? The biker is clearly at fault, however,let's consider him as a stray cattle on the highway." Another user stated, “I see the following mistakes by car driver: 1. Not keeping safe following distance 2. Overtaking without visibility infront.”

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

