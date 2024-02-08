English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

SHOCKING: Delhi Man Stabbed on Asking More Chutney for Momos Near Farsh Bazar

In a shocking incident, a man sustained severe injuries after being stabbed on asking more ‘chutney’ while eating momos in Delhi.

Ronit Singh
Delhi Man Stabbed on Asking More Chutney for Momos
Delhi Man Stabbed on Asking More Chutney for Momos | Image:Representative
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man sustained severe injuries after being stabbed on asking more ‘chutney’ while eating momos in Delhi's Bhikam Singh Colony area, near Farsh Bazar. In the highly-congested Farsh Bazar area, the incident unfolded in front of many people.

An altercation broke uut between the customer and momos stall owner after the he asked for more chutney to eat momos. The verbal spat escalated and the shop owner attacked the customer with a knife.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrived at the crime scene and launched an investigation into the matter. The customer sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital.

In the video that emerged on social media, the police personnel were seen recording the crime details and marking the area which had blood stains. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

