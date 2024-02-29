English
SHOCKING: Doctors In Kerala Remove 4-CM-Long Cockroach From A Man's Lungs

Kerala News: The surgical team had to work for eight hours to remove the cockroach from the patient's lungs.

Kerala: Doctors in Kerala pulled a 4-cm-long cockroach from a patient's lungs who was having breathing difficulties in a shocking incident. The surgery was performed on February 22 at Kochi's Amritha Hospital, according to a report from Asianet Newsable. 

The man, who was 55 years old, went to get checked out after experiencing significant breathing problems. The interventional pulmonology team, led by Dr. Tinku Joseph, operated on the patient during the surgery. Additionally, reports claimed that the cockroach started to "disintegrate," which may have made the patient's respiratory condition worse.

The surgical team had to work for eight hours to remove the cockroach from the patient's lungs, and because of the patient's pre-existing respiratory condition, the procedure proved to be difficult. The People's Network article disclosed how the cockroach entered the patient's lungs, explaining that it did so via a breathing tube that was placed through the patient's neck during an earlier surgical procedure. Dr. Joseph said that the patient was released from the hospital after making a full recovery.

A 26-year-old guy who had complained of frequent vomiting and stomach pain for more than 20 days had 39 coins and 37 magnets removed from his colon by Delhi doctors in a similar event. The procedure took place in the nation's capital at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital. In an attempt to boost his body's zinc levels in the hopes that it would aid in bodybuilding, the man reportedly swallowed the coins and magnets.

