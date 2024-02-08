SHOCKING: Inter-Faith Couple Assaulted in Karnataka's Haveri, 2 Held for Moral Policing

Advertisement

Haveri: In a shocking incident of moral policing, a man and woman allegedly from different communities were brutally thrashed by a group of 12 miscreants for staying together at a lodge in Karnataka's Haveri.

The victims of moral policing lodged a complaint with the Hanagal police station and two people were arrested during the investigation. The incident took place at Nalhara cross in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district on January 7, according to the complaint.

On hearing that a couple had taken a room at a lodge in Haveri, the group of miscreants barged into the lodge, forced them to open the door and assaulted the couple. After verbally abusing the man, the miscreants dragged, punched, slapped and verbally abused him.

The miscreants filmed the couple and behaved inhumanely with the woman, according to the video of the incident. Acting on the complaint, the police has launched a probe into the case.

Moral Policing on Rise in Karnataka?

In a seperate incident of moral policing, the Inter-Faith Cousins were brutally thrashed with pipes and rods by a group of 17 people for sitting together near a lake in Karnataka's Belagavi on January 6.

They were out together to apply for the state government's scheme but were assaulted for hours till their families came to their rescue. The accused belonged to a minority community, police said, adding nine of them have been arrested. Two of them are juveniles, they said.