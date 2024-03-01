Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:27 IST

A woman allegedly stabbed her live-in partner to death in Kolkata and then informed the cops about the crime, confessing to her crime.

Ronit Singh
SHOCKING: Kolkata Woman Stabs Live-In Partner to Death, Then Surrenders to Police | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: A woman allegedly stabbed her live-in partner to death in Kolkata and then informed the cops about the crime, confessing to her crime. The incident happened on Wednesday, the police said. 

The woman in her thirties was divorced and had a young child. Working as professional makeup artist, she underwent a live-in relationship with Sarthak Das, the Kolkata man working as photographer.

Just hours before the murder, Das had posted a photo with his partners and her son with caption ‘Family.’

His social media account had several picture of him and Paul, and with Paul's son. His relationship status was also changed to "engaged".

The live-in partners were allegedly going through relationship issues over the past few days, said officials. The woman stabbed Das with knives several times, revealed his injury marks. 

Acting on the complaint, the police team rushed to the apartment of the woman in the Dumdum area and found Das lying in a pool of blood with several knife marks on his body. 

The police team took the man immediately to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. 

During interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime but immediate trigger for such attack is yet to be ascertained. The Kolkata Police has arrested the woman under murder charges, informed officials. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:27 IST

