Panchkula: A case of murder in broad daylight has come to light in Panchkula, Haryana today. Three unidentified persons entered the house of a retired colonel in Panchkula's Sector 2 and carried out a deadly attack on his family. Retired Colonel RK Sharma's house was attacked by unidentified men with sharp weapons. Colonel Sharma’s wife died in the deadly attack. The retired colonel is being treated at a private hospital in Panchkula and his condition is said to be very serious.

The housemaid working in Col RK Sharma’s house was also attacked with a sharp weapon and was injured.

Top officials of Panchkula police were present on the spot and have begun investigating the case.

This is a developing story.